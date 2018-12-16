Devolution reception charms President…‘All our people are important to us’

Nduduzo Tshuma in Esigodini

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said he has been happily surprised by the quick understanding and reception by Zimbabweans on the concept of devolution and creation of provincial economies saying the days of lope-sided development must be a thing of the past.

In his closing address at the 17th Zanu-PF Annual National People’s Conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, President Mnangagwa said there was an urgent need to close the development gap between the urban and rural communities to achieve prosperity for all the people by 2030.

“I have been happily surprised by the reception and quick understanding of the concept of devolution and creation of provincial economies, by our communities. We must work hard, with a renewed sense of urgency, to close the development gap between the urban and rural communities.

“The revitalisation of rural areas must be uttermost in our endeavours. The days of slope sided development must be a thing of the past. All our people are important to us, everybody must be on board, no one must be left behind,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The prosperity we seek to achieve by 2030 must be for all our people in every corner of the country. Our desire for better and more modern roads, schools, health facilities must be realised across the entire country. As we are determined to modernise, build and industrialise our beloved country, no one should be left behind.”

President Mnangagwa said the resolutions at the conference will help the Government to be more focused guided by the will of the people.

“We value all the constructive contributions, with regards to all the sub-sectors of the economy; agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure, energy, ICTs and social services. As conference has directed, we will accelerate the various strategies that will lead to the modernisation of our agriculture sector and ultimately increased production and productivity,” said President Mnangagwa.

He called on the party to be at the forefront in communicating the programmes to modernise Zanu-PF and the Government structures, policies and systems.

“The relevant departments of the party must play a central role in publicising our policies, programmes and reform measures to allow for the tracking of progress, monitoring and evaluation by the people,” he said.

Speaking during the official opening of the conference on Friday, President Mnangagwa said his Government is serious about implementing devolution and decentralisation in the running of national affairs as a strategy to revitalise the economy and improve the people’s standards of living.

He took a swipe at divisive elements in the country calling for cessation, saying Zimbabwe is a unitary nation rich with diversity. “In implementing devolution, let us always remain mindful that we are a unitary state, with diverse cultures, languages, beliefs and religions. We must therefore use this concept for economic advancement as a vehicle to propel development. Devolution must improve the quality of life of all our people, in every corner of the country, as we strive to become a middle-income economy by 2030,” said the President on Friday.