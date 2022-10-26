Diplomats call for immediate removal of sanctions

Harare Bureau

PROGRESSIVE nations from across the world have added their voices to the growing calls for the unconditional removal of illegal sanctions that were imposed by Western nations on Zimbabwe to reverse the land reform programme.

Embassies and diplomats expressed themselves on social media platforms and in physical meetings during yesterday’s resoundingly successful SADC Anti-Sanctions Day that has found resonance with most countries.

The overwhelming condemnation of the sanctions that reverberated across the continent and beyond, from China to Russia, drowned any attempts by erstwhile colonisers to justify the illegal economic sanctions that have for two decades constricted Zimbabwe’s economic growth potential.

On Twitter, China and Russia, the global powers realigning geopolitics to end western unipolar dominance, were unequivocal in their condemnation of the sanctions.

“The illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have been hurting the whole country and its people. 14 years ago, China vetoed for Zimbabwe in UNSC (United Nations Security Council). China firmly supports Zimbabwe’s efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty, achieving development and overcoming the adverse impact of sanctions,” the Chinese Embassy in Harare said on Twitter.

On the other hand, Russia, which is also under illegal sanctions, described the punitive embargoes imposed by the United States, United Kingdom and their allies as “wicked”.

“Russia and Zimbabwe are unanimous in condemnation of the wicked practice by Western countries to use unilateral illegitimate sanctions in violation of the UN Charter”.

The US has been using sanctions as a coercive tool that has inflicted widespread harm to lives and livelihoods in contravention of the UN Charter, international law and international humanitarian law.

Speaking at the launch of the White Paper, a book on Anti-Sanctions on Zimbabwe in Harare yesterday, diplomats said sanctions imposed on the country were affecting all citizens and must be removed forthwith.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri, said they stand with the Government and the people of Zimbabwe against sanctions.

“As the Palestinian people, the last people who lived under the apartheid regime of Israel, we know what it means to be oppressed,” he said.

“We consider the sanctions as a collective punishment and we call all the time for them to be removed and lifted today before tomorrow. Zimbabwe has a great role to play in building security and peace across the region and also in the international community.

“The Palestine Liberation Organisation stands strongly with the Government and people of Zimbabwe against sanctions and we totally refuse any international or extreme interference in the home affairs of Zimbabwe. We trust the leadership of Zimbabwe and our comrade, His Excellency, Cde Mnangagwa and we are sure that with the leadership of Zimbabwe, we can protect the Independence and the self determination that was achieved in 1980.”

Cuban Charge d’affaires, Counsellor Yoisy Ford Garcia, said the sanctions against Zimbabwe were against international law.

“All countries have the right to defend their sovereignty, independence and develop their society without foreign interference,” she said.

“Zimbabweans must be increasingly united for the sanctions to be lifted. Cuba joins the international call for a Zimbabwe without sanctions from the United States and the Western countries. Zimbabwe has the right to live without sanctions and to live in peace.”

Mr Agostinho Tavares, the Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, echoed the same sentiments.

“As Angola we stand against sanctions on Zimbabwe. We support all African countries who are standing with Zimbabwe against sanctions,” he said.

Vice president of Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust, Mr Isaac Nhemachena, said the tight grip of the declared and undeclared sanctions was being felt throughout the whole economy.

“These punitive actions have made it more difficult for the government to carry out its development programmes,” he said.

“The sanctions have had a disastrous overall impact on Zimbabwe’s economy and livelihoods. Sanctions have regrettably claimed lives of innocent children, the disabled and physically handicapped through denial of medical equipment, drugs and food. Although sanctions on Zimbabwe are illegal, they have been maintained as punitive foreign policy tools aimed at economic coercion.

The Anti-Sanctions Day was adopted by the 39th SADC Summit that was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in August 2019. Summit designated October 25 of each year as the Day of Solidarity with Zimbabwe against the Illegal Sanctions imposed by some Western nations.

