Disco Queen Patricia Majalisa has died

09 Jul, 2020
The Sunday News

Bulawayo Bureau 
Disco queen, Patricia Majalisa has died. The Akulalwa Ziyawa hit maker had been a darling of many people in Zimbabwe and Botswana, touring the countries regularly with the late Dan Tshanda, through the Dalom Music stable.

The late artiste’s spokesperson Oscar P said the Majalisa died at hospital in South Africa. Oska Tee Majalisa’s manager confirmed the death.

“I can confirm that Patricia Majalisa is no more. I am going to the hospital to see the doctor and they’ll tell me what happened. But it is true that she is no more,” said Oska Tee, without giving more information.

More to follow…

@bonganinkunzi

