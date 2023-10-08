Disinformation and attempts to derail people’s agenda

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu

WE live in an era that is rife with disinformation. There have been relentless attacks on my party and our Government, as we strive to attain economic development and Vision 2030. There are countless well-sponsored efforts aimed at hoodwinking and blinding our people from seeing the great works and economic developments being undertaken by the Zanu-PF Government under President Mnangagwa.

Indeed, my party, Zanu-PF, strives to continue the empowerment agenda and has been driving the developmental initiatives meant to attain Vision 2030 and turn Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

There is an army of unpatriotic pseudo-journalists and so-called “keyboard warriors” sponsored by our detractors who have been spreading and perpetuating lies and disinformation in both the mainstream media and on social media.

The opposition and its charlatans, sponsored by our detractors, are indeed playing a dirty game and making all attempts to deceive our people, yet the reality on the ground is there for everyone to see that Zanu-PF is pursuing the people’s agenda and seeking economic development for all Zimbabweans.

The “I’m a pastor” sentiments have been used to hide the true sinister agenda behind the one-man failed band which is the CCC. Luckily, our people are not gullible and they see these impostors for what they truly are. You see, Zanu-PF is in the business of uniting and improving our people’s lives, so says our motto “Unity, Peace and Development”. My party will remain true to the people of this majestic land.

The opposition-aligned and Western-sponsored media has been on a crusade to discredit great works being done for the people by my party and President Mnangagwa’s Government in an attempt to derail the people’s agenda. It is perhaps time that Zimbabweans question what they consume from the majority of these news outlets and from social media, which has become a hive for all manner of disinformation.

In fact, there now exists a penchant for telling lies and disinformation such that yesteryear journalists have turned into fictional scriptwriters. Zanu-PF cannot and should not be blamed for the opposition’s failures. Time and again, the opposition has on its own demonstrated its incompetence. It is poorly organised, full of selfish individuals who have no idea of how to run an appealing political outfit and is, quite frankly, weak and incapable of appealing to the masses in the same manner and on the same level as Zanu-PF.

Most importantly, they are unpatriotic, petty and unprofessional in their conduct as shown by the boycott of the opening of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe and the SONA (State Of the Nation Address) by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. This was a clear insult to their constituencies, as they have shown themselves to be not fit for purpose.

From double candidates to failure to field election agents and sheer lack of leadership, combined with confusion, the opposition clearly set themselves up for failure.

Indeed, no other political party can match Zanu-PF’s organisational capacity. Just to show how confused the opposition is, there have seemingly started recalling some of their MPs and councillors who have shown their disgruntlement over Chamisa’s poor leadership capacity or lack of it thereof.

As a matter of fact, the young Chamisa seems to be in panic mode as the hope of a new election or re-election of some sort has faded. His recent cries for an imagined political settlement reek of a desperate man, who has now fully awakened to the fact that Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa clearly obliterated him and his Western-sponsored outfit, which he seemingly disguises as a political movement in the just-ended harmonised elections.

It seems Chamisa is desperate to be close to President Mnangagwa and fears being left out of this new Zimbabwe that my party, Zanu-PF, and President Mnangagwa are at the centre of building.

Clearly, Chamisa wants to smuggle himself and be part of the people’s agenda as Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa usher Zimbabwe into a new era of prosperity.

The dream of a new election or some re-election of some sort is a pipedream. My party, Zanu-PF, and our President and First Secretary Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa resoundingly won the just-ended harmonised poll and, hence, the election subject matter has been closed.

Focus is now on continuing the work of building our great nation and ensuring that the vision of our President of attaining an upper middle-income economy by 2030 is met.

As a matter of fact — through the efforts of the Zanu-PF Government, led by President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa — Zimbabwe is poised to meet this target way before the set timeline of 2030.

Our beloved Zimbabwe is clearly moving forward and we will not be let down by those without the love for our great nation. As the party in Government, we will continue forging ahead with our economic developmental programmes and we will usher Zimbabwe into a new era of economic prosperity and improved livelihoods for our people through the attainment of Vision 2030. The people’s agenda will always prevail.

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.