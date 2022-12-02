Distributed Power Africa (DPA) scoops two top awards

Distributive Power Africa (DPA) Leadership team pose for a photo after scooping the Best Solar Project of the Year and Chief Executive Officer of the Year at The Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards 2022.

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

CASSAVA Technologies renewable energy company, Distributed Power Africa (DPA) scooped two awards at the Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards, with industry recognising the leading role DPA is playing in Africa’s energy transition.

In a statement, DPA revealed that they scooped the Best Solar Project of the Year category and their Chief Executive Officer in Zimbabwe, Mr Divyajeet Mahajan, who also named CEO of The Year.

“These awards came as industry’s recognition of DPA’s leading role in Africa’s energy transition. DPA was recognised for their accelerated rollout of renewable energy solutions under Mr Mahajan’s leadership in Zimbabwe.”

Commenting on the awards, Mr Mahajan said they came at a time as DPA they were expanding their footprint in cleaner energy.

“We thank the organisers of the Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards for this recognition. It is heartening to be recognised by industry peers. We are expanding our DPA footprint to support the increasing number of clients that are seeking more reliable, cleaner energy.

“These awards give us further motivation to keep delivering solutions that increase efficiencies for our Commercial and Industrial customers, in whatever sector they are,” he said.

Demand for alternative energy is growing across Africa, including in Zimbabwe, due to power shortages in the region.

This has seen DPA scaling up the deployment of energy solutions to a varied range of new clients, across sectors such as mining, retail, manufacturing, and agriculture.

DPA’s mission is to ensure that businesses and individuals have access to affordable and efficient green energy through a zero-start-up cost model.

It designs, installs, owns, manages and finances renewable energy solutions across Africa while also fully understanding Africa’s power challenges and the importance of access to reliable and cost-effective power to drive the continent’s digital economy.

“DPA’s solutions reduce the carbon footprint of enterprises in Africa whilst providing cost efficiency and energy resilience in data centres, telecommunication towers and commercial and industrial power (C&I),” read part of the statement.

The Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards, were hosted by Solar Quarter- one of the largest solar energy sector media in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

The awards brought together over 150 top decision-makers in green power to discuss the vast business opportunities present in Zimbabwe’s growing energy sector.

The event was attended by project developers, solar EPC companies, equipment manufacturers, service and technology providers, as well as consulting firms.