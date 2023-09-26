Distribution of inputs across the country progressing well

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said acceleration of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme is progressing well as well as the distribution of inputs across the country.

This comes at a time preparations for the 2023/2024 season are at an advanced stage and most farmers have received inputs as they strengthen the adoption of climate-proof agriculture methods such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa to guarantee a good harvest.

Cabinet on Tuesday received an update on preparations for the 2023/2024 season which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

Presenting a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said under the National Enhanced Agriculture Production Programme (NEAPS) a target of 92 000 hectares has been set.

“About 40.8 percent of available maize seed is of early to ultra-early maturity. The acceleration of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme is progressing well as well as the distribution of inputs across the country.

“Regarding the irrigation update, dams are 82 percent full across the country. Some 70 316 hectares have been committed for irrigated maize production, with a potential of 400 000 to 500 000 metric tonnes production,” he said.

He said in terms of the summer financing schemes, the Government will contribute US$642.372 million while the Bankers Association indicates that ZWL$68 billion and US$160 million has been committed for the 2023/24 season.

The Minister said seed sales for tobacco preparations for the 2023/24 season are 7 percent above last year figures indicating an increased interest in tobacco production.

While, 40 contractors have registered for tobacco production with the total indicative area contracted at 147 835 hectares.

In terms of the update on the summer and winter crops marketing, which was adopted by Cabinet, Minister Muswere said: “Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stocks as at 24/09/23 for maize stood at 215 000 metric tonnes, traditional grains at 48 026 metric tonnes and 137 414 metric tonnes of wheat. Wheat stocks will last for a period of six months at a monthly drawdown rate of 21 000 metric tonnes.”

He said with a projected El Nino season ahead, the private sector has been allowed to import additional maize and soyabean, while, in addition, the importation of mealie meal by households will continue duty-free.

The Minister said the grain delivered to date is valued at about ZWL$66.6 billion and US$21 468 678, and the Government is expediting payment to farmers.

He added: “Pertaining to winter wheat, a record 90 192 hectares have been planted with an estimated volume of 420 000 metric tonnes expected to be harvested. About 70 percent has been grown by A2 (57 percent) and A1 (13 percent) farmers, attesting to the success of the land reform programme. Meanwhile, wheat harvesting has commenced with some 900 hectares having been harvested to date.”

Minister Muswere under the Presidential Rural Development Programme, some 35 000 village Business Units, 9 600 School Business Units, 4 800 Youth Business Units, and 460 Irrigation Schemes Business Units will be established throughout the country.

He said when fully operational, the programme will boost yields and improve the rural livelihoods of communities.