Divine Lunga finally confirmed as a Mamelodi Sundowns player

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER months of speculation about his future, Zimbabwe senior national football team left back Divine Lunga has finally made the big move from Lamontville Golden Arrows to South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lunga was unveiled as a Sundowns player on Friday together with Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko, the South African Neo Maema and Grant Kekana.

The 26-year-old Bulawayo born Lunga joined Arrows in July 2018 and has been a consistent performer for the Durban based side, which saw him attract interest from the big teams in Mzansi.

Lunga, a product of Mpopoma based Ajax Hotspurs has been subject to speculation for months with talk that he was headed to the South African capital city, with the move finally confirmed by Masandawana on Friday.

It is a massive move for the Warriors defender who will now get an opportunity to play in the lucrative Confederation of South African Football Champions League.

Masandawana are currently the most successful South African club having recently been crowned 2020/21 DStv Premiership champions for the fourth time in a row. They have won the league title 11 times since South African Premiership was founded in 1996.

Lunga joins a long list of Zimbabweans who have played for Sundowns, which includes Esrom Nyandoro, Khama Billiat, Peter Ndlovu, Method Mwanjale, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Nelson Bandura, Henry McKop, Lionel Mutizwa, Nyasha Mushekwi, Alois Bunjira and Alexander Maseko.

@Mdawini_29