Division One football to resume end of October

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Regions are preparing for resumption of Division One Football, which has been on hold in the country for almost two years, with the leagues to start at the end of October.

Action in Division One football has not taken place since the end of 2019 when the four regional leagues concluded with teams promoted to the Premier Soccer League. Bulawayo City, Cranborne Bullet, Tenax and WhaWha were the teams promoted at the end of the 2019 season.

Following the announcement by the Government that sporting activity has been given the green light, the Zifa regional leaders met in Masvingo on Saturday. With Covid-19 protocols taken into consideration, it was agreed that clubs should furnish regional offices with vaccination registers for all staff and players from 6-17 September in preparation for resumption of training.

Only registered and affiliated clubs will resume fine tuning for the new season on 20 September to 22 October. During that same period, inspection of venues will be taking place and clubs have been urged to register their respective venues with the regional offices.

The same gathering in Masvingo resolved that the 2021 season kicks off on 29 October and run until May next year. A Christmas break will be taken from 17-27 December.