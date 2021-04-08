Domestic Twenty20 cricket action gets underway on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

LOCAL cricketers are preparing to do battle as Zimbabwe’s top provincial sides clash in the 2020/21 Domestic Twenty20 competition that gets underway at Harare Sports Club in the capital from Saturday.

The tournament will be held behind closed doors, with no fans permitted in the grounds as part of the bio-secure bubble protocols put in place to greatly curtail the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Mountaineers and Eagles clashing opening day’s morning fixture, before Tuskers and Rhinos lock horns in the afternoon game. On Sunday, Eagles will take on Tuskers in the first game of the day, before Rhinos entertain Southern Rocks in the afternoon. Rocks and Tuskers will then meet as Rhinos face Mountaineers in the last double-header at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Action will then move across the city to Old Hararians Sports Club on Tuesday where Eagles and Rhinos will clash in the morning, before Rocks take on Mountaineers in the afternoon.

The Wednesday morning game will pit Rocks against Eagles, while Tuskers will meet Mountaineers in the second match of the day. Action comes to an end on Thursday, with the third-place playoff taking place first before the top two sides meet in the final at OH.

The morning matches are scheduled to start at 1000 hours and the afternoon games at 1400 hours.

After finding the going in the country’s premier first class competition, the Logan Cup where they finished without tasting victiory, Tuskers will look to turn around their fortunes in the shortest format of the game. Tuskers were crowned domestic T20 champions in 2019 when their final was washed out by rain at Harare Sports Club and the boys from Bulawayo won it since they were the top team at the end of the round robin.

@Mdawini_29