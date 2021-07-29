Breaking News
Donata Katai back in Zim

29 Jul, 2021 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Donata Katai back in Zim

The Sunday News

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE swimming sensation Donata Katai has arrived back in the country from Tokyo.

The 17-year-old, who participated in the 100-metres back stroke, in what was her first Olympics, arrived at midday on Thursday.

She was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport by her parents and a few officials.

In Tokyo, the swimmer won her heat, but missed out on a semi-final place after coming 34th overall. Katai was one of five athletes who were representing Zimbabwe at the games.

Meanwhile, Scott Vincent finally teed off early on Thursday.

Play was delayed due to a thunderstorm after 27 players had finished their first round at the Kasumigaseki country club.

Vincent was part of the group that later resumed play when the storm was over, managing a two over-par 72. – ZTN

 

