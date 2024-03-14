Donate-a-pad campaign to keep girls in school

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

WOMEN in Marketing (WIM) in partnership with Population Services Zimbabwe is rolling out the donate-a-pad campaign with 5 000 pads to be handed over to school girls this month.

WIM is a platform created by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) as a response to the expectations and demands of lady MAZ members. The platform caters for the expression, mentorship, networking and empowerment of female marketer and their related professions in career development.

In an interview, MAZ head of marketing and operations Mrs Enia Zimunya said the donate-a-pad campaign was part of their meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

“WIM engages in meaningful CSR activities, particularly focused on supporting the girl child. Since 2021, the WIM CSR Committee has undertaken pad donations to various schools, recognising the importance of menstrual hygiene management in enabling girls to stay in school and pursue their education without interruption,” she said.

“This year we continue our dedication to social responsibility by donating 5 000 pads in partnership with Population Services Zimbabwe. Such initiatives not only address critical needs within communities but also play a vital role in supporting the education and well-being of the girl child, ultimately contributing to their empowerment and future prospects.”

She said this year they will be donating to Chipangure School in Murewa, while they have done a number of donations to about four schools since 2021 every March.

March marks Women’s Month and the International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on 8 March, an annual event that celebrates the progress made towards achieving gender equity and women’s empowerment, while striving to address the gaps that still exist.

This year’s theme: “Inspire Inclusion” celebrates women’s achievement and raises awareness about discrimination, while also promoting action to drive gender parity.