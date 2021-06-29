Donated firewood was sourced legally – Cde Mashaba

Online Reporter

ZANU-PF member Cde Elifas Mashaba has said that the firewood he donated to youths in Bulawayo at the weekend was sourced from the Bulawayo City Council, contrary to social media sentiments that he was promoting firewood poaching.

Cde Mashaba was captured on video launching business startups for youths in the Nketa Emganwini constituency where he donated chicken broilers and firewood to groups of youths.

In an interview with Sunday News, Cde Mashaba said he purchased the firewood from the local authority so as to empower youths to venture into small businesses.

“If you take a closer look at that video, that log is actually from a Jacaranda and I actually have the necessary receipts to prove that I purchased the firewood from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC). I bought about 10 tonnes of the firewood from the local authority with the intent of assisting bereaved families in Nketa-Emganwini.

“I then also realised a possible opportunity for the youths, in the firewood selling business, of which we are now in the process of getting them licenses to sell from the Environment Management Agency (EMA), everything is being done above board,” said Cde Mashaba.