Donated firewood was sourced legally – Cde Mashaba

29 Jun, 2021 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Donated firewood was sourced legally – Cde Mashaba Part of firewood donated by Cde Mashaba

The Sunday News

Online Reporter  

ZANU-PF  member Cde Elifas Mashaba has said that the firewood he donated to youths in Bulawayo at the weekend was sourced from the Bulawayo City Council, contrary to social media sentiments that he was promoting firewood poaching.

Cde Mashaba was captured on video launching business startups for youths in the Nketa Emganwini constituency where he donated chicken broilers and firewood to groups of youths.

In an interview with Sunday News, Cde Mashaba said he purchased the firewood from the local authority so as to empower youths to venture into small businesses.

A receipt showing proof of purchase

“If you take a closer look at that video, that log is actually from a Jacaranda and I actually have the necessary receipts to prove that I purchased the firewood from the Bulawayo City Council (BCC). I bought about 10 tonnes of the firewood from the local authority with the intent of assisting bereaved families in Nketa-Emganwini.

“I then also realised a possible opportunity for the youths, in the firewood selling business, of which we are now in the process of getting them licenses to sell from the Environment Management Agency (EMA), everything is being done above board,” said Cde Mashaba.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting