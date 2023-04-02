COMMENT: Donation to Malawi rooted in values of Ubuntu, neighbourliness

ACCORDING to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) document, “the Second Republic ushered in a strategic opportunity to improve the country’s image and international relations, allowing Zimbabwe to claim her rightful place among the community of nations. Improved relations with the international community will be leveraged in respect of the country’s quest to attract investment, promote economic growth and national wealth creation within the context of global economy.”

This was because of a realisation that “countries increasingly depend on good image, diplomacy and international standing in the competition for inward investments, tourist arrivals, favourable international trade relations and increased exports to support job creation and better living standards for citizens as envisaged in Vision 2030.”

Furthermore, in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030, Government, through NDS1 has accelerated engagement and re-engagement processes aimed at reintegrating the country into a favourable global position. At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country sent a consignment of medication to our neighbours, Namibia. The country donated 20 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Namibia to help the country inoculate its citizens against the respiratory disease. The donation was made in the spirit of regional solidarity, co-operation and strengthening existing friendships. The country also donated 50 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and medical oxygen to Botswana.

Last week, Zimbabwe donated 300 metric tonnes of maize to Malawi following the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy that hit some parts of the country. Malawi declared a state of disaster after the cyclone claimed hundreds of lives while thousands were left injured with some still missing.

Following a clarion call for support by Malawi President Lazarus Chikwara, President Mnangagwa heeded to the call with the maize donation.

Handing over the donation last Wednesday, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Malawi Dr Nancy Saungweme said:

“It is my pleasure to hand over 300 metric tonnes of maize donated by the Government of Zimbabwe to the Government of the Republic of Malawi following the devastation of Cyclone Freddy which left over half-a-million displaced in 16 districts with over 500 people dead, 1 724 injured and hundreds of people missing. The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, heeded to the call of support by his counterpart and dear brother President Lazarus Chakwera hence the dispatch of this contribution which is a sign of solidarity and support to the people of Malawi,” she said.

She said that Zimbabwe and Malawi were one people and have always supported each other in good and in bad times.

“It is also a sign of excellent bilateral relations that exist between our two countries. It is my Government’s wish to do more to ensure that our brothers and sisters left homeless by the cyclone will pick themselves up and continue with their daily lives,” she said.

The kind gesture to support neighbours in the hour of need is rooted in the African values of Ubuntu and neighbourliness. In addition, it is also a masterstroke when it comes to regional and international relations and image building.