Door still open for players not in Sables wider squad

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE door is open for players not announced in the Zimbabwe Sables squad for the 2022 season, a year that promises to change the face of Zimbabwean rugby for the better.

Last Tuesday, the Sables technical team announced a wider squad of 53 players for the 2022 commitments. Zimbabwe, playing as the Goshawks will take part in South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division in which they will play against Georgia, Kenya as well as Leopards, Griffons, South Western Districts, Boland, Eastern Province, Border and the Valke. The final of the Currie Cup First Division is scheduled for 24/25 June.

Jason Maritz, the Sables team manager said those not in the wider squad can still be considered going forward. The team leaves for Cape Town on 21 March where they will be their based for the Currie Cup campaign.

“We have announced it as the wider squad as we are still looking and have the door open to other players and there is a lot of communication happening at the moment so looking forward to leaving on the 21st and arriving in Cape Town as we prepare for our first game.

“We would also look to have the first game around 26, 27 then play Georgia on the 2nd of April. We then look to have access to all these players during the Currie Cup, they potentially won’t be available all the time but it gives us a good mix of youth and experience and we are able to look at building up some combinations as we start to prepare for the Rugby Africa Cup,’’ Maritz said.

The final squad for the Rugby Africa Cup in France should be announced at the end of May with a camp planned for the European nation weeks before the start of the tournament which serves as a qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“We will then look to announce that squad around about the 22nd of May and we will then prepare that team in the back end of the Currie Cup then have a three-to-four-week camp in the south of France before we enter the Africa Cup. It’s going to be a busy schedule for the next couple of months, lots of rugby to look forward to,’’ said Maritz.

At the end of last month, Nedbank Zimbabwe unveiled a US$200 000 sponsorship package for the Sables. Kuva, Unifur, Isuzu and IEG Group are the other sponsors for the Sables, with more sponsorship being wrapped up.

“Very thankful to the sponsors that have come aboard already and we are open to more dialogue with others that would look to get involved behind a cause that could potentially change the face of rugby in Zimbabwe going forward,’’ Maritz said.

In France, Zimbabwe will square off against Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals and if they win, their opponents in the semis are likely to be Namibia should the Namibians take care of Burkina Faso in the last eight.

Winners of this year’s Rugby Africa Cup will secure automatic qualification to the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be held in France while runners up from the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 will have to make do with a place in the final qualification tournament to make one final attempt to qualify for Rugby World Cup 2023.

Zimbabwe, Africa’s representatives at the inaugural edition of the Rugby World Cup in 1987 last appeared at the tournament in 1991 when it was jointly hosted by England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France.

Squad

Forwards: Farai Mudariki, Cleopas Kundiona, Doug Juszczyk, Bornwell Gwinji, Victor Mapunga, Dean Makoni, Michael Kumbirai, Demos Mbauya, Panashe Rukodzi, Tyran Fagan, Aaron Juma, Matthew Mandioma, Declan Ralphs, David Makamba, Godwin Mangenje, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, George Saungweme, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Sean Beevor, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Johan Stander, Biselele Tshamala, Mungo Mason, Aiden Burnett, Sebastian Roche, Nyasha Tarusenga, Kelvin Kanenungo, Blithe Mavesere, Connor Pritchard, Jason Fraser, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Gabriel Sipapate

Backs: Hilton Mudariki, Kyle Galloway, Keith Chiwara, Brendon Curle, Boyd Rouse, Takudzwa Chieza, Marcus Nel, Russell Dinha, Riaan O’Neill, Darrel Makwasha, Shayne Makombe, Matthew McNab, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Munashe Chaitezwi, Daniel Capsopoulos, Brendon Mandivenga Tawanda Matipano, Connor Kennedy, Ngoni Chibuwe, Tapiwa Mafura. [email protected]_29