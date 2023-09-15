Double action for junior cricketers

Sports Reporter

IT will be an action-packed weekend at Old Mutual Academy of Cricket Excellence (former Heath Streak Academy) when young cricketers take to the field to showcase their skill and talent during two tournaments.

Tomorrow, there will be the Old Mutual Colts Cricket Cup and the CABS Under-13 Cricket Cup at Bulawayo’s home of grassroots cricket.

The tournament will be used to celebrate 10 years of ‘serving little children, communities and the nation in the field of sport’ by the Old Mutual Academy of Cricket Excellence Trust.

The prize distribution ceremony is being held between 2.15pm and 3pm and the two T20 finals would be held between 9am and 2pm.

Attending the tournament as the guest of honour will be newly selected Mayor of Bulawayo David Coltart, who is also one of the founding trustees.

To celebrate the occasion, a “Spring Fare and Fun Day” was organised and will feature over 150 stalls, jumping castles and water slides for children, face painting, balloon making and many other activities for children and families.

Over 500 cricketers from 40 schools are expected to grace the event.