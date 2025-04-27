Double heroes’ burial slated for Wednesday

Harare Bureau

A double burial for two national heroes, Brigadier-General (Retired) Victor Rungani and former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director Cde Walter Basopo, has been tentatively set for Wednesday at the National Heroes Acre.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said consultative meetings with both families took place yesterday, resulting in an agreement on the provisional burial date.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani and Cde Basopo died on Tuesday last week and were conferred national hero status by President Mnangagwa last Friday, for their critical contributions before, during and after the country’s protracted liberation struggle.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare aged 76, while Cde Basopo died at Life Groenkloof Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, aged 66.

“There is nothing definitive as yet, but provisionally, we have settled for Wednesday for burial,” said Amb Faranisi.

“But that date is subject to approval by the Principal (President Mnangagwa).

“We had a meeting with both families today (yesterday) and they said Wednesday is fine with them.”

Amb Faranisi said they had begun the process of apprising President Mnangagwa on agreements that emerged from meetings with the national heroes’ families.

All things being equal, the burial date would have been finalised by tomorrow.

“So we are hoping to relay the message to the Principal today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today). I am sure come Monday morning, everything will be in order,” said Amb Faranisi.

This will become the sixth double burial of national heroes since 2016 following the burials of Major-General (Rtd) Solomon Siziba and Cde Chenhamo “Chen” Chakezha Chimutengwende in January this year, while Cde Johannes Tomana and Brigadier-General (Rtd) Milton Siziba were buried in August 2023.

In January 2021, the late former Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba and Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga also had a double burial.

On 13 April 2016, Cdes Victoria Chitepo and Vivian Mwashita were buried on the same day, while Cde Maud Muzenda, the widow of the late Vice-President Simon Muzenda, and Cde George Rutanhire were also buried in a double burial on 26 August 2017.

The latest national heroes, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani and Cde Basopo, hailed from Masvingo Province and played crucial roles in the national security sector, making significant contributions during and after the liberation struggle.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani was a revered military figure whose service and leadership contributed considerably to the development and maintenance of the army’s engineering capabilities.

He once served as director of the Zimbabwe National Army’s Engineering Military Equipment Directorate.

Apart from being a military commander, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani was a successful farmer and businessman.

He was born on 28 June 1949 in Bikita where he did his primary education, in a journey that took him to Zimuto Secondary School and Luveve Secondary School in Bulawayo until he completed his Form Four.

He left Bulawayo for Salisbury (now Harare) in 1971 and lived in Highfield, Zororo, Western Triangle Section, where he became a member of the Zimbabwe Youth Centre and started to participate in youth politics.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Rungani joined the liberation struggle in Mozambique through Machaze, Chibavava and Nyadzonya in 1975 where he received military training at Mapinduzi Military Camp at Chimoio.

He was deployed in the Department of Transport in 1976 and rose through the ranks to become a member of the ZANLA General Staff and was appointed provincial director of transport for Manica.

At the formation of the Zimbabwe National Army at Independence, he went to the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in May 1980 for integration of former ZANLA and ZPRA cadres and became the first ZANLA Commanding Officer in the ZNA, Commanding 43 Infantry Battalion Gutu, in Four Brigade area, Masvingo.

He is survived by his wife Anna and 36 children, 22 girls and 14 boys.

Cde Basopo was known by his Chimurenga name Gerry Dzasukwa.

He was born on February 23, 1959, in Gutu district, Masvingo, where he attended primary school, before doing secondary education at Mzingwane Secondary School in Matabeleland South.

In June 1976, he joined the liberation struggle under ZANLA.

He then underwent military training at Tembwe camp, emerging as a full-fledged guerrilla fighter.

After training, Cde Basopo was deployed to ZANLA’s security department in Manica province.

In 1979, he was involved in a road traffic accident on his way to Maputo, which claimed the life of Cde Vicmore.

Cde Basopo sustained serious injuries on one of his arms, which necessitated its amputation.

After independence, Cde Basopo was attested to the President`s Department on 17 November 1980, under the internal branch, at the rank of trainee intelligence officer.

In total, Cde Basopo had 45 illustrious years of service in the President’s Department.

He is survived by two wives, Ketty and Nyasha, four children and several grandchildren.