Dr Geneva Sibanda declared liberation war hero

A rescue team retrieves some of the items that were thrown into the mine shaft together with the body of Dr Geneva Sibanda who was murdered by his workers at Robert Block in Bubi district

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

FORMER freedom fighter Dr Geneva Sibanda who was allegedly killed by his workers at his farm in Bubi District last week has been declared a Liberation War Hero and will be buried on Friday at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda confirmed the conferment.

“The late Cde Geneva Sibanda was a Liberation War Hero. The late passed away on 28 December 2022 at Inyathi.

“The late Geneva Sibanda will be buried at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane on 6 January 2023. Dr Sibanda whose pseudo name was Allan Mayibuye trained at Zambia CGT where he was in Company A first battalion in 1976-77. In 1978 they were deployed in Hurungwe, Mashonaland West together with Chatshani Khumalo and Sibangilizwe Bafana who became his close friends,” said Cde Sibanda in a statement.

Cde Sibanda described Dr Sibanda as a brave snipper.

“He used to motivate everyone at the company. During cease fire they refused to move to the assembly point. They approached Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo as the ZPRA forces commander. Their argument of not going to the assembly points was that they wanted to go and free South Africa together with Umkhonto WeSizwe.

“They were, however, advised by the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo not to bother anymore and he gave them a place to stay in Harare in Waterfalls with Chris Ndlovu and Obert Mpofu,” said Cde Sibanda.

Dr Sibanda was then attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) which he served until retirement.

The late Liberation War Hero was allegedly gruesomely killed by his workers, a couple – Baron Chiguru (28) from Shurugwi and Sheila Ndlovu from Nyamandlovu before they buried his body in a mine shaft.

Mourners are gathered at his residence, Number 24 Greenfield Square North End suburb in Bulawayo.

