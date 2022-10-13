Dr Matshe appointed RBZ Deputy Governor

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Innocent Matshe as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe taking over from Dr Kupukile Mlambo.

In a letter addressed to the staff of the central bank, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya confirmed the appointment.

“I would like to advise staff of the appointment of Dr Innocent Matshe, by his Excellency the President of Zimbabwe in terms of section 14 of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15] as Deputy Governor with effect from 01 October 2022 He is joining the Bank following the retirement of Dr Kupukile Miambo whose tenure of office expired on 30 June 2022.

“Dr Matshe brings in vast wealth of experience to the Bank gained through his tremendous service with the following organizations prior to joining the Bank: African Economic Research Council (AERC), World Bank Consultant, Senior Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council (South Africa), Chairman of Department of Economics – University of Zimbabwe, to mention a few,” said Dr Mangudya.

Dr Matshe is a highly specialized expert in applied and policy economic analysis and has a special inclination in micro-macro-economic linkages and digital finance. His expertise is expected to assist the Bank in functional areas of Research, Administration and IT.

