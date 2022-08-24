WATCH: Dr Tumi spiritually refreshes Bulawayo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOSPEL music lovers in Bulawayo were transported to musical nirvana on Sunday, as leading South African gospel musician Dr Tumi serenaded them with a jaw dropping performance in what was his debut appearance in the City of Kings.

During an event where the passion, excitement and energy by Bulawayo worshipers not only ignited the Family of God auditorium but also charmed the gospel artiste, Dr Tumi showed why he is one of SA’s must decorated and coveted performers.

While Dr Tumi was the undoubted musical star of the Word Worship Explosion, a service hosted by the United Kingdom based Unshakable Pentecostal Church Pastor Calvin, Bulawayo gospel group Vocal Ex and Snowy also showed their mettle as they were tasked to set the tone of the worship session in which they gave outstanding performances.

From as early as 6pm, a number of people had already queued up outside the venue patiently, and although all the chairs in the auditorium had been taken up, ushers worked tirelessly to create space.

The event was a classy affair with the stage and PA system matching those of high profile international events.

After 6:30pm, Dr Tumi made a grand entry into the auditorium.

The stage was made colorful through the use of different lighting techniques while the backing choir (Vocal Ex) brought fire to the stage.

Those who expected Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya, to sing and dance throughout his set were in for a rude and at the same time, pleasant awakening as the singer first presented some revelations from the Holy Book.

What followed this sermon can only be described as was magic, as the artiste introduced music which was rich and uplifting. The crowd was just as receptive and enthusiastic, engaging in worship, with some jumping as they sang along to songs from the Nothing without You hit-maker’s extensive catalogue.

In an interview after the session, Dr Tumi marveled at the energy and verve of Bulawayo worshipers.

“I totally enjoyed being here, people are amazing really warm. The reception was really good. They have such a beautiful energy, such an excitement that you cannot ignore. They really get excited over giving praise to God, sing along, you can literally feel their heart in their screams and shouts so it’s such a beautiful experience to have them in their space,” said Dr Tumi.

He further expressed his desire to come back to Bulawayo even more frequently.

“It is really worth coming back over and over again. I think we will build it up till we can actually bring the gathering of worshipers here which is one of the biggest shows we do in South Africa. The last one we did we had about 50 thousand people so we plan to bring the gathering of worshippers here, bring my entire team as well.

“I know quite a number of gospel singers, whom we have met before so I do hope God will connect me to something here. I definitely look forward to doing some collaborations. I understand it is not about just doing them but doing them with the right person which God would have connected me with,” @nyeve14