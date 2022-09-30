Draft Master Plan for new city ready: Cabinet

An artistic impression of the new parliament building

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

The draft Master Plan for the New City set to be at Mt Hampden has been completed.

The proposed smart city will have a Government District; Parliament of Zimbabwe; State House; Diplomatic Zone; City Centre and Cyber City once completed.

The New City is expected to attract investors for rapid economic growth. It will solve the shortage of development space in Harare, which is being exacerbated by rapid population growth and ageing infrastructure.

Speaking at a Post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the Draft Master Plan was done by the University of Zimbabwe working with a private consultant.

“The nation is being informed that Cabinet made a decision to establish a Smart City at Mt Hampden, in pursuit of the Government’s Vision of having an Upper Middle Income Society by 2030. The project will see the development of about 15 500 hectares of land into a New City, with the New Parliament Building as the anchor project and catalyst for this development.

“The Master Plan provides for the following: Government District; Parliament of Zimbabwe; State House; Diplomatic Zone; City Centre and Cyber City; Institutions of Higher Learning; Hotels; a comprehensive transport system, residential apartments; and Recreational parks,” said Minister Mustvangwa.

Also included in the Master Plan will be an eight lane boulevard leading to the new Parliament, with Prince Charles Airport upgraded to international standards.

“There will be cultural and religious parks, conference facilities as well as restaurants. Solar rooftops will be mandatory. Cabinet endorsed the proposed implementation model as presented,” said the Minister.