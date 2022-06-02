Drama at Mpilo as Mahachi is in no show

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THERE was drama at the Mpilo Central Hospital Paediatric ward this morning (Thursday) as journalists were barred entry into the ward by security details when lawyers representing beleaguered football player, Kudakwashe Mahachi, accompanied specialist doctors to give a second opinion on injuries suffered by his four-year-old son, Diego.

The media has not been able to interact with Mahachi ever since returning to Zimbabwe amid controversy that followed the alleged scalding of his son while at his house in South Africa. He is however, denying any wrong doing and insists that the child left South Africa while in good health.

But his ex-wife, the mother of the child, has accused him of scalding their son with boiling water resulting in him suffering third-degree burns. Mahachi has engaged a law firm, Tanaka Law Chambers to clear his name.

His lawyers had been insisting on a second opinion from their own doctors so as to ascertain the extent of the injuries. Two doctors accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda visited the hospital. This was after they had postponed the visit twice since Wednesday.

Initially, they had informed hospital officials that they would be visiting the institution on Wednesday at 3pm, they later changed the time to Thursday morning at 9am before later shifting the time to 1030am.

On arrival, the crew reportedly informed the hospital that they were consisting of the lawyer, two doctors and the father of the child (Mahachi). However, when they arrived at the Paediatric ward Mahachi was no longer part of the delegation.

As journalists tried to access the ward, after the entry of the delegation, they were denied entry by hospital officials that also included an individual who was not in uniform, who identified himself as Bernard, who informed journalists that they had to seek authority from hospital officials before being allowed in.

Ironically, Bernard also attempted to bar journalists an opportunity to interview Mahachi’s lawyer after the visit. After the visit, which lasted just below 20 minutes Mr Sibanda refused to comment saying the issue was now sub judice

“This matter is now before the courts hence it is now sub judice, we will comment after,” said Mr Sibanda.

Mahachi is also accused of denying his child immediate medical care and of smuggling him to Zimbabwe using a malayitsha (cross border transporter).

However, a social media post by a local journalist said Mahachi was able to see his sick child last week. He was reportedly accompanied by his lawyer and his wife.