Dribbling wizard Balanda dies

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

THE football community has on Sunday woken up to the sad news of the passing of former Highlanders forward Mandla Balanda.

The 54-year-old has been battling with illness for some time.

Just a few days ago overseas based former Zimbabwe footballers raised funds to help him with his medical medicals.

Netsai Moyo who handed over the cash donation said he had recieved the news of Balanda’s death through family.

“Its true he is no longer with us. I got news from the family this morning. Sad news for Zimbabwean football,” said Moyo.

Balanda played for Eagles, Darryn T and Highlanders.

He had a stint in Botswana where he is spoken of highly as having been one of the best dribblers to grace their shores.