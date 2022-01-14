Driver fined for killing pedestrian

The Sunday News

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO driver was fined ZWL$16 000 after being found guilty of culpable homicide when he appeared before Magistrate Jeconiah Prince Ncube at the Western Commonage Courts last Thursday.

According to the State as represented by prosecutor Patience Mudzire, Adiline Mwale (25), on Christmas Eve last year was over speeding along Hyde Park Road in a Toyota Wish when he hit Augustine Mthiyane, whose age was not given.

A post mortem which was produced at the court revealed the cause of the death as that done by the accident.

The court heard that Mwale was driving at 80 kilometres per hour yet the stretch of road he was driving along has a speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour.

In passing judgement, the Magistrate considered that Mwale was a first-time offender, the court ordered him to pay a fine of ZWL$16 000 by 15 February or serve six months in prison.

 

 

 

 

 

 

