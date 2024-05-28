Drones to be deployed at Plumtree Border Post

28 May, 2024 - 15:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Drones to be deployed at Plumtree Border Post

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

THE Government will soon deploy drones at the Plumtree Border Post and later on in Victoria Falls as it moves to curb leakages and smuggling through ports of entry.

The move is also meant to maximize revenue collection and promote transparency and accountability in line with global best practices.

Addressing an editors’ breakfast meeting at a Bulawayo hotel organized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zimra director of ICT, Mr Shami Moyo said the deployment of drones will help to combat smuggling cases.

“Already drones have been deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post, and soon they will be deployed in Plumtree and then Victoria Falls. Eventually, they will be deployed at all ports of entry in the whole country,” said Mr Moyo.

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube officially launched the drones, fast cargo scanners, and electronic tracking systems at Beitbridge Border Post in January.

At the launch, Prof Ncube said the equipment was meant to increase surveillance at all hotspot areas, improve delivery to clients, and reduce loss of critical revenue, which the Treasury needs for financing development projects.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting

Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey

This will close in 20 seconds