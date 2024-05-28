Drones to be deployed at Plumtree Border Post

Online Reporter

THE Government will soon deploy drones at the Plumtree Border Post and later on in Victoria Falls as it moves to curb leakages and smuggling through ports of entry.

The move is also meant to maximize revenue collection and promote transparency and accountability in line with global best practices.

Addressing an editors’ breakfast meeting at a Bulawayo hotel organized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Zimra director of ICT, Mr Shami Moyo said the deployment of drones will help to combat smuggling cases.

“Already drones have been deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post, and soon they will be deployed in Plumtree and then Victoria Falls. Eventually, they will be deployed at all ports of entry in the whole country,” said Mr Moyo.

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube officially launched the drones, fast cargo scanners, and electronic tracking systems at Beitbridge Border Post in January.

At the launch, Prof Ncube said the equipment was meant to increase surveillance at all hotspot areas, improve delivery to clients, and reduce loss of critical revenue, which the Treasury needs for financing development projects.