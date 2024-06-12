Drought Flash Appeal targets to mobilise US$429.3 million

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

AS part of the mobilisation of the much-needed resources to respond to the El Nino-induced drought, Zimbabwe, through the Drought Flash Appeal, is targeting to mobilise US$429.3 million which will contribute 13 percent of the national appeal requirements.

President Mnangagwa declared the El Nino-induced drought a State of Disaster in all provinces of the country on 28

March, 2024 in accordance with Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act.

The declaration has a Domestic and International Appeal amounting to US$3.3 billion targeting critical areas such as search and rescue, mitigation, response and resilience-building.

Cabinet on Tuesday, considered the report on the signing ceremony of the Joint Drought Flash Appeal Document which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Minister of Local Government and Public Works and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Zimbabwe, Dr E. M. Kallon signed a Drought Flash Appeal on 27 May, 2024.

“The Food Security and Livelihoods sectoral response strategy will be aligned to the Drought Risk Management Strategy 2017-2025 in order to protect lives and livelihoods, with the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development working closely together in resourcing the agriculture sector

through a combination of crop production and livestock protection strategies,” he said.

“In rural areas, food assistance will be provided through the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, implemented through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, while in urban areas the World Food Programme, through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will implement the cash-based transfers to support food insecure

households in the affected areas.”

Regarding Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), the Minister said the sector aims to establish and strengthen effective early-warning, surveillance, and monitoring systems to understand the impacts of drought on households’ access to safe drinking water in rural and urban areas.

Dr Muswere said the sector also aims to provide basic climate–resilient and safe water services to communities, health facilities and schools facing water challenges.

“This will be achieved through the rehabilitation of existing boreholes and drilling of new ones equipped with solar-powered pumps. The Village and School Business Units will also be capacitated through water provision and drip irrigation technology.”

He stressed that the Government will expend all efforts to ensure that no-one starves on account of the prevailing El Nino-induced state of disaster, while building national food security resilience.