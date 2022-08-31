Drug Overdose Day- a call to highlight dangers of drug overdose

Robin Muchetu

Senior Reporter

The global community on August 31 commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day, an annual campaign meant to end drug and substance overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

International Overdose Awareness Day raises awareness of overdose, which is one of the world’s worst public health crises, and stimulates action and discussion about evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

The campaign acknowledges the profound grief felt by families and friends whose loved ones have died or suffered permanent injury from a drug overdose. Mr Wilson Box, Projects Executive Director of Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN) said information on drug overdose must be available to the public.

“As part of commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day, ZCLDN is calling for the provision of opportunities for people to publicly mourn their loved ones who could have died of overdose in a safe environment without feeling guilt or shame. We believe there is need for the government and its development partners to share with communities the information about drug and substance overdose while at the same time sending a message to current and former people who use drugs that they are valued,” he said.

ZCLDN has been advocating for the enactment and implementation of the National Drug Policy, as well as the amendment of existing legal frameworks such as the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 (57) and the Dangerous Drugs Act Chapter 15 which are outdated.

“As such, we believe International Overdose Awareness Day is a day meant to stimulate discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy,” he said in a statement.

Mr Box said there is need to intensify overdose campaigns and help educate people of Zimbabwe about the dangers of illicitly manufactured substances like musombodhiya, the risks and consequences of mixing drugs and the importance of reducing stigma around recovery and treatment options.

