Dry Heroes day commemorations for Bulawayo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO residents will spend the Heroes Day commemorations without any water with the local authority reporting that delays in leak repairs and a power surge has resulted in them to treat enough water for the city.

In a notice, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said due to the problems encountered the local authority has been forced to suspend its daily restoration strategy.

“This is due to delays in the completion of leak repairs that are taking place on the Flowserve line and are thus affecting raw water deliveries to the Criterion Water Treatment Plant.

“The Tuli Reservoir has also been affected by a power surge that took place at Ncema on Thursday, 10 August 2023 and resulted in two out of five pumps treated water pumps from the Ncema to Tuli line being affected. The City of Bulawayo is working on restoring full water delivery as soon as possible,” reads the no