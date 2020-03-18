Dry weekend for Byo residents

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

BULAWAYO residents’ water woes are set to worsen over the next two weekends after the city council announced that it will shut down supplies to all low-density suburbs so it can embark on rehabilitation work at Criterion Water Treatment Plant.

The city is already enduring a 96-hour water shedding regime as the local authority strives to conserve the available water supplies.

Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube on Wednesday announced that as the rehabilitation work takes place, all low-density suburbs will not have any supplies from Saturday to Monday with gradual reconnection expected to commence on Tuesday.

The exercise is expected to take place between Saturday 21 March and Monday 23 March, spilling over to the next weekend from Saturday 28 March and Monday 30 March.

“The Criterion Water Treatment Plant is currently undergoing major rehabilitation works under the Bulawayo Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (BWSSIP) project.

“During the scheduled works, the city of Bulawayo will not be carrying out any water treatment at the Criterion Water Treatment Works thereby impacting on the levels at both the Criterion Clear and Magwegwe Reservoirs and the targeted areas will not be supplied with water,” said Mr Dube.

He said during the shut-down period, the local authority would put in place mitigation measures to minimise the impact of the interruptions to the residents.

“This will be done through ensuring that the water reservoirs are at maximum level before the shutdown, and by synchronising the works to the water shedding programme. Simultaneously with the above works, new water supply bulk meters will be installed within the city’s distribution network to improve the operation of system and fair distribution of water by replacing the non-functional fittings,” he said.

