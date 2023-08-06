Duly’s Motors unveils Next Generation Ford

Duly’s General Manager operations Mr Jadius Goto (right) chats with guests at the launch of Next Generation Ford Ranger in Bulawayo on Friday

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Duly’s Motors has unveiled the 2023 Next Generation Ford range that includes Everest and Ranger vehicles with the new line-up featuring new models that are more aggressive and with modern exterior designs as well as more aerodynamic shapes.

The new Ford Everest line-up features the XLS, XLT and Limited Edition, while the new Ford Ranger line-up features the XL, XLT, Wildtrak and Raptor. Duly’s Motors established in 1902 is the oldest Ford dealership and exclusive Ford importer in Zimbabwe, while it is reputed for a sound and stable reputation in over 120 years.

Speaking at the launch of the new line-up in Bulawayo on Friday, Duly’s Motors general manager operations, Mr Jadius Goto said the new Next Generation Ford Everest was not just a mere vehicle, it was a game-changer that will take driving experience to new heights.

“With its sleek and modern design, the Next Generation Ford Everest is a head-turner that will make a statement wherever you go. But it’s not just about looks, this vehicle is packed with cutting-edge features that will make your driving experience safer, more comfortable and more enjoyable than ever before.

“From advanced driver assist technology to an intuitive infotainment system, the Next Generation Ford Everest has it all,” said Mr Goto.

He said the Next-Generation Ranger has taken things to a whole new level, with its advanced technology, exceptional performance, and versatile features, it is the ultimate pickup for any job.

“Whether you are hauling heavy loads, navigating tough terrain, or simply need a reliable vehicle for your daily commute, the Next-Generation Ranger has got you covered.”

Mr Goto said one of the most exciting new features of the models was the addition of the Ford CoPilot360 suite of driver assistance technologies, which included automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

He said the Next Generation Fords were packed with technology and safety features, while it was also designed to handle anything life throws at it, including off-road adventures.

Duly’s Motors marketing manager, Mr Rutendo Chabururuka said the launch also unveiled their new dealership, Mahindra Auto Zimbabwe which also had an impressive line-up of motor vehicles.

He said Mahindra from India’s multinational automotive manufacturing corporation, had rugged and reliable vehicles that have become synonymous with durability and performance.

Mr Chabururuka said: “Bulawayo is the roots of Duly’s because this is where it was first established back in time ahead of every other city. The new Ford line-up and a wide range of vehicles we offer are available in our showrooms in Harare, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Bulawayo and Mutare and satellite branches in Kadoma, Masvingo and Chiredzi.”

Duly’s Motors operations manager, Mr Gary Chihuri said they provided warranty and after sales support to their clients.

“Duly’s Motors has a team of highly qualified technicians who benefit from training conducted by various franchises regionally including Ford to ensure that the team is up to date with international best practices in vehicle service and maintenance. The relevant modern, state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment is available in all our well kitted Duly’s workshops nationwide.”