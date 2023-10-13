Dumisani Ndlovu Foundation annual games on

Fungai Muderere in Mtshabezi.

THE Dumisani Ndlovu Foundation Football Tournament started this (Friday) morning at Mtshabezi High School.

The tournament which was disturbed by the Covid -19 pandemic which saw no action taking place place in 2020, 2021 and 2022 is featuring a number of schools.

Disturbed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw no action taking place in 2020, 2021 and 2022 has four schools Milton, Gifford, Entumbane and Mtshabezi battling it out.

A total of six games will be played in the first round in a contest that is sponsored by United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean school teacher, Dumisani Ndlovu.

Ndlovu learnt at Mtshabezi and Gifford before going to teach at Entumbane while his best friend whom they were together at Mtshabezi and Gifford went on to become an educator at Milton thus the four schools taking part in the tournament.

Each year, Ndlovu supplies each school with a new kit and also brings another set of kits for the finals.

He also provides match balls and last year each school received two new balls.

Results So Far

Entumbane 0 Gifford 0, Mtshabezi 0 Milton 0, Gifford 0 Milton.0-@FungaiMuderere