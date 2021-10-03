Dumpsite caves in, kills 2

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

TWO people died last week in Hwange when a shaft they opened at a coal dumpsite caved in and trapped them while they were scavenging for coke.

The incident has alarmed police who have raised concern over the increase in people dying or being injured while scavenging at old coal dumpsites in the area.

The incident follows two similar ones which claimed the lives of two female residents who were scavenging for coke at an old dumpsite in Madumabisa Village under Hwange Colliery Company concessions.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said the two died on Tuesday last week.

“On 26 September 2021 at around 7pm, Trevor Gopo and Themba Dumbuchena left home proceeding to Hwange M-block mine dumping site to scavenge for coal. They were driving a Toyota Hilux ABL6913.

“The following day Gopo’s brother who is the informant went to the site looking for the two men since they had not returned home.

“On arrival he discovered that the two were trapped inside a hole after the roof had collapsed while their vehicle was parked nearby unattended,” said Insp Banda.

He said by the time police attended the scene following a report the two had already died.

“The two bodies were retrieved by police and upon inspection it was discovered that both had broken spinal cords.

“They were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital where they were certified dead.”

Since no foul play was suspected the post-mortem was waived by Hwange magistrate in charge, Mr Tonderai Zhou.

Insp Banda called on residents to avoid engaging in activities that endanger their lives.

“We appeal to members of the public not to fall victim to similar types of mishap by avoiding making shafts at the dumpsites especially if their operations are not sanctioned by the authorities.”

Of late residents have resorted to scavenging for coke and scrap metal at old dumpsites which are usually death traps.

The coke and scrap metal is highly sought after by dealers from Harare who buy them for US$4 per 50kg.