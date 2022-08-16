Duo arrested after breaking into Bakers Inn shop

Clementine Phulu, Sunday news reporter

TWO men have been arrested by police in connection with a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred at a Bakers Inn shop which is along Bellevue Street in Belmont, Bulawayo on 14 August.

The duo of Nqobizitha Sibanda (30) of Emthunzini and Alex Badza (35) of Pumula South were arrested after the alleged discovery of boxes of bread fat loaded in their Honda Fit car.

According to local police, on 14 August, police received a report of theft at Steelworks Road Steeldale and while they were there attending to the case and on the scene, they noticed a white Honda Fit motor vehicle approaching from the Central Business District direction along Steeldale Road. As the car passed, they got suspicious as it seemed to be carrying boxes. They then attempted to intercept the car but failed as the car sped off.

Police gave a chase using their own vehicle and managed to stop the car and they discovered that it was loaded with 8 x 20kg boxes of bread fat. The driver was arrested and he led them to the arrest of Badza who was said to be the owner of the property. The property was positively identified as that of Bakers Inn.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to have trained personnel on guard or to use other security measure like security alarms and CCTVs.

“We urge the business community that in addition to having trained personnel on guard, they should also use other security measures like security alarms and CCTVs,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele.