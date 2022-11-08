Duo caught with mbanje worth $3.8 million

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

A BULAWAYO duo of a 25-year-old woman and a 17-year-old was arrested after the were found in possession of 5.5 kilograms of marijuana (mbanje) with an estimated street value of more that ZW$3.8m.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said on 31 October around 10 am, police in Bulawayo arrested Melisa Gwizi (25) of Lobengula West and a 17-year-old juvenile from the same suburb for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

She said police acted on a tip-off from alert residents that there was a house in Lobengula West that was being used as a drug base. They also received information that a shipment of marijuana was being brought in from South Africa using a cross-border transporter to the same house.

Asst Insp Msebele said police proceeded to the address and upon arrival, the juvenile threw a big black wrapped parcel over the durawall into a yard belonging to a neighbour to conceal that drugs but police were able to recover the parcel and took possession of it before it was opened in the presence of the two accused persons leading to the discovery of eleven (11) packs of marijuana.

The two accused persons were subsequently arrested and the 5.5 kgs of marijuana with an estimated street value of ZWL$3 850 000 recovered. Asst Insp Msebele thanked the residents and the public for its diligence and for sharing of information with the police which led to the duo’s arrest and the recovery of the dangerous drugs.

“As the police we would like to express our gratitude to members of the public for their continued support in supplying us with tip offs that aid us in the execution of our duties and bringing criminals to book. Let us fight the scourge of drug abuse, illegal cultivation and selling of dangerous drugs by reporting any persons that are illegally dealing in dangerous drugs to the police,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

