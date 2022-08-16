Duo defrauds supermarket of ZWL 1 million in goods using fake Ecocash message

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

HILLSIDE police officers on Sunday arrested Mduduzi Ncube (23) and Gugulethu Mathambo (34) in connection with a case of fraud in which they allegedly defrauded a supermarket in Hillside, Bulawayo of goods worth approximately ZWL$1 000 000.

According to national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspects would go to the supermarket and collect several goods before producing fake Ecocash messages showing that they had paid for the groceries. Police recovered groceries worth ZWL$45 000.

In a separate case, in Gwanda, police arrested Bupilo Ndlovu (22) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at Pelandaba Stadium, near Zion Christian Church on 13 August.

The suspect, together with another suspect still at large only known as Kelvin, armed with an unidentified pistol, attacked a complainant before stealing three cellphones, a black wallet containing ZAR 400 and a national identity card.

The suspect was apprehended in Gwanda town while selling the stolen cellphones leading to the recovery of two cellphones.

On 14 August in Beitbridge, police details acting on a tip-off arrested Lovemore Mpofu (33) and Tapiwa Mawisire (32) after they were found in possession of fake immigration date stamps.

Police recovered two fake Zimbabwean immigration and two South African immigration date stamps at the suspects’ cabin office in Dulibadzimu. @RealSimbaJemwa