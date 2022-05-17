Duty suspended on basic commodities

Judith Phiri and Charity Chikara, Business Reporters

GOVERNMENT has suspended the paying of duty on a number of basic commodities as part of measures to ensure the availability of affordable commodities.

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga in a letter to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Acting Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa on measures to improve availability of basic commodities, gave the revenue authority to suspend duty of the basic commodities.

The basic commodities that have been included in this reprieve are rice, flour, cooking oil, margarine, salt, sugar, maize meal, milk powder, infants milk/formula, tea, petroleum jelly, tooth paste, bath soap, laundry bar and washing powder.

The reprieve is for the next six months as of today (17 May 2022).

"Reference is made to the Press Statement by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, where a pronouncement was made regarding introduction of measures aimed at ensuring access to affordable basic commodities, in view of the recent substantial increases in process of locally manufactured products. ZIMRA is hereby authorised to suspend duty on the following products for a period of six months."

He said the revenue authority was also requested to urgently draft the necessary legal instrument and implement the duty suspension beginning today (Tuesday) which should coincide with the gazetting of the relevant legislation.

Mr Guvamatanga said, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce is expected to compliment the measures through inclusion of the above goods on the Open General Import Licence.

Minister Ncube announced that duty for people with free funds to import basic groceries has been lowered, as one of the measures to contain price rises of basic commodities triggered by manufacturers and importers that have been pushing up wholesale prices.

In addition, farmers who deliver their produce to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) will now be paid 30 percent of their crop in United States dollars as part of cocktail of incentives to encourage early delivery of grain and ensure Zimbabwe maximises local production and minimises food imports. Up to now all grain deliveries were being paid for, in local currency.