Dynamos edge Ngezi Platinum Stars

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos…………………..(1) 2

Ngezi Platinum Stars…. (0) 1

GIANTS Dynamos ensured they remained in the race for this year’s league title when they beat log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium.

Rookie forward Elton Chikona and winger Keith Madera scored the priceless goals.

But the Harare giants had to fight for their lives late on, after second half substitute Takunda Benhura had pulled one back for the visitors.

DMbare midfield star Donald Mudadi was shown a second yellow card for delaying his departure feom the field after he was substituted late on, as DeMbare tried to frustrate their opponents with a raft of tricks to slow down the game.

With championship rivals FC Platinum losing 1-2 in their own backyard against relegation fighters Black Rhinos, and Highalnders drawing 1-1 at newboys GreenFuel, Dynamos are now back in the picture.

Ngezi Platinum, nonethelelss, still lead the race with 54 points, seven adrift of nearest rivals Highlanders and eight ahead of DeMbare, who now have 46 points in the bag.

Dynamos needed the win more. They made a few changes to their team yesterday, bringing in Brendon Mpofu for injured leftback Elvis Moyo, as well as gritty midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa to fill in the hole created by the unavailability of Tanaka Shandirwa, due to injury again.

DeMbare coach Genesis Mangombe also gave starting berths to rookie forward Chikona and winger Madera, who made a return to the lineup.

After a period of sizing each other, Dynamos had the first shot at goal, with a quarter of an hour played, when Madera found pockets of space on the right and unleashed a stinging shot towards goal.

The visitors’ goalkeeper Nelson Chadya spilled the shot and young DeMbare forward Chikona was slow to react as the goalkeeper safely recovered the ball.

Chikona again found himself in a crowded box after 27 minutes but Ngezi Platinum Stars made a double block to keep the scores.

The youngster appeared to be finding himself in the right positions most of the time but was finding no clear cut chances.

The vice captain Emmanuel Jalai was also guilty of indecision after he had strayed into the box and made a mess of the Glamour Boys’ attack shortly before the half time whistle.

But Chikona ensured the Harare giants ended the stanza in front when he tapped the ball into the back of the nets following a brilliant cut back by right winger Madera right at the stroke of half time.

The striker was rooted at the right position in the penalty box when the ball was sent in, with goalkeeper Chadya at sea.

Chadya demonstrated a top notch goalkeeper he is when he went airborne and punched a long range shot from Mudadi over the bar soon after the restart.

But he was given no chance by a header from Madera as DeMbare doubled their lead in the 49th minute.

The Glamour Boys won a freekick on the right side and Mudadi flighted in a low ball that was connected by the winger into the near post.

But Ngezi Platinum continued to push forward as DeMbare tried by all means to slow down the game and frustrate the log leaders.

The supply from the ball boys also dried up, with most of the balls disappearing, and the referee took up the matter with the DeMbare bench.

DeMbare coach Mangombe was booked by referee in the 54th minute for remosntarting with the referee.

Soon after, Ngezi substitute Banhura reduced the arears when he buried a cross from fellow second half substitute Tapiwa Mandinyenya after 58 minutes.

DeMbare goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa was almost caught unaware by a blistering shot from Bruno Mtigo after the Glamour Boys had defended from a corner kick.

Teams:

Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, B. Mpofu (D. Dzvinyai, 82nd min), K. Moyo, F. Makarati, S. Nyahwa, K. Madera (A. Sadiki, 70th min), J. Makunike, D. Mudadi ( D. Mukamba, 82nd min), N. Chintuli (E. Ziocha, 72nd mins), E. Chikona (E. Paga, 70th min)

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N. Chadya, G. Madhake, K. Chigwida, P. Moyo, Q. Amini, F. Madhanaga, M. Mukumba (L. Kashitugu, 46th min), B. Mtigo. M. Gaki (T. Mandinyenya, 53rd min),C. Mapoka (T. Benhura, 46th min), D. Murimba