Dynamos fined for crowd trouble against FC Platinum

Referee Brighton Chimene and his assistants needed police escort at the end of the match between Dynamos and FC Platinum

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS Football Club have been fined US$2 000 by the Premier Soccer League following incidents of crowd trouble during their Chibuku Super Cup clash with FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

On Friday, the PSL announced that a fine has been imposed on Dynamos for DeMbare’s failure to control their fans.

“The Premier Soccer League has fined Dynamos following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred at the Chibuku Super Cup semifinal match played against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 21 November 2021.

“According to Order 1.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Disciplinary Offences and Fines, Dynamos have been charged a sum of two thousand dollars (US$2000) for failing to exercise control over their fans.

“The PSL urges clubs to raise awareness and educate their fans and officials on football rules and regulations to ensure the safety of spectators, match officials and players football matches,’’ read the statement from the PSL.

FC Platinum won the semifinal match 1-0 to book a place in the final against Ngezi Platinum Stars. Referee Brighton Chimene had to be escorted off the field by the police as Dynamos fans charged at the match officials threatening to assault them.

