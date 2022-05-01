Dynamos move three points clear from Chicken Inn at the top

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

WhaWha 1-2 Dynamos

DYNAMOS maintained pole position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after a narrow and hard-earned win over Whawha at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

The win means the Glamour boys are now three points ahead of their nearest rivals Chicken Inn who are faced with a herculean task against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Goals from speedy forward King Nadolo and Alex Orotomol ensured maximum points, while their player-on-loan Tendaishe Magwaza scored the consolation goal for the hosts.

Substitute Orotomol rose from the bench to net the second goal in the 85th minute, tapping the ball home from a rebound when goalie Terrence Chiku repelled an acrobatic effort from Bill Antonio.

Nadolo was the first to score as he benefitted from a long delivery from Godknows Murwira before weaving past two Whawha defenders to dart the ball beyond Chiku on the 51st minute.

The lead was, however, short-termed as Whawha levelled matters through Magwaza who tapped the ball home in the middle of a goal mouth melee that followed a low corner kick that had been delivered by Callum English Brown.

DeMbare have been on an impressive winning streak powered by a resolute defence and sizzling attack line, but yesterday head coach, Tonderai Ndiraya was left frustrated by his men’s complacency throughout the match.

“We won but I am not happy with how the team played.

They were complacent and we could have lost the match because Whawha were very difficult today.

It’s not the time to underestimate teams because we are at a time where teams are getting better with each game.

“Look at how many chances we created in the first half but (Emmanuel) Paga missed them.

That’s not the character that we want if we are to win anything this season.

The second half was decent but the first half did not make me happy at all.

Everyone was too relaxed for a team that needed to win.”

His counterpart Luke Petros was livid that match officiating let them down, saying Dynamos got their second goal at a time goalkeeper Chiku was injured.

“The second goal was something else.

I don’t have the power to make decisions, but I felt they needed to protect the goalkeeper after the commotion in the box, but a goal was given.

Overall, I am happy that the fighting spirit is growing by each match and we are gaining confidence to play toe to toe with the big giants but we now need to work on maintaining focus until the final whistle because that is where we always lack in almost every game.”

Teams

Whawha: T Chiku, M Sibanda, T Daka, T Magwaza, R Useni, R Horonga, M Chirwa, T Jukulile, J Barake, E Brown (Mapuwa 46 mins), T Chitora

Dynamos: T Mvula, S Appiah, K Nadolo, F Makarati, E Jalai, K Murera, E Katema( Orotomol 62 mins), G Murwira, S Nyahwa, E Paga (Ofori 80 mins), B Antonio (Makanda 90 mins)