Dynamos sign Ralph Kawondera

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS have secured the services of former Triangle United captain, Ralph Kawondera.

The 31-year-old Kawondera joins the Glamour Boys from FC Platinum where he has been since the beginning of 2020. He was announced as a Dynamos player today (Wednesday). He becomes the second high profile player to leave FC Platinum after Silas Songani left for Europe, with more said to be on their way out of Pure Platinum Play.

Kawondera is the second player to be unveiled by Dynamos this week, with the other being left back Brandon Mpofu who was unveiled on Tuesday. Mpofu, an ex-Bulawayo Chiefs layer was recently with Caps United.

Kawondera and Mpofu are the only players signed by Dynamos so far in this transfer window.

Bulawayo Chiefs have been the most active in this window as they announced the signing of Obriel Chirinda, Obadiah Tarumbwa and Dela Akorli. – @Mdawini_29