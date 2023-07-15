Dynamos too strong for Chicken Inn

Chicken Inn…(0) 0

Dynamos ……(0) 2

Brandon Moyo

DYNAMOS, once again proved too strong for Chicken Inn FC after registering 2-0 away win at Barbourfields Stadium earlier today.

After Chicken Inn held the fort in the first 45 minutes, two second half goals from Elton Chikona and substitute, Elie Ilunga were all it took for DeMbare to collect maximum points and extend their tally to 25.

Coming back to play at BF after a draw against defending champions FC Platinum last week, DeMbare made three changes to their team as the head coach, Hebert Maruwa said they wanted to be more offensive, a decision that proved fruitful at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was a worthy victory for Dynamos who dominated the proceedings from the first whistle. Despite being on the back foot in the early stages, George Majika got the home side’s first real chance with a well taken shot however, Dynamos’ shot stopper, Prince Tafiremutsa was equal to the task, punching the effort wide for a corner kick.

Arthur Musiiwa came close for Dynamos in the 14th minute but his shot went just over the bar. DeMbare created most chances. They could could not break the deadlock as they went to the halftime break in a 0-0 stalemate.

At the start of the second half, Dynamos made a halftime substitute, bringing in Ilinga for Denver Mukamba, a move that payed dividends. Pumped up in the second half, the visitors attacked from the 46th minute until the last whistle.

In the 67th minute, Elton Chikona found the back of the net to beat Donovan Bernard and break the deadlock after a well taken shot from inside the box.

Chicken Inn made five changes in 35 minutes in the second half all in search of an equaliser that never came.

The Gamekocks came close from leveling matters with a minute left of regulation time however, Mpumelelo Bhebhe’s diving header hit the side net.

A minute later there was a moment of brilliance from Ilunga who killed a match as a contest with his well taken deeping shot that beat Bernard all systems out to seal the match as a contest.

sealed the victory for DeMbare. I

After collecting maximum points, Maruwa was happy with the way his charges played, adding that there’s been a lot of progress after the one month football break.

His counterpart in the Gamekocks camp, Prince Matore said they need to work hard and collect maximum points in their next match.

Teams:

Chicken Inn FC:

D Bernard(gk), M Hwata (C Augusto, 62 mins), X Ndlovu, M Bhebhe, G Majika (G Mutungamiri, 50 mins), A Chinda, C Dzingai (T Chibunyu, 76 mins), D Jaricha, S Mhlanga, T Kutinyu (B Muza, 50mins), M Charamba (O Malajila, 62 mins)

Dynamos FC:

P Tafiremutsa (gk), S Nyahwa, K Moyo, E Moyo, D Mukamba (E Ilunga, 45 mins), D Dzvinyai, E Jalai, E Chikona, A Musiiwa (F Makarati, 87 mins), K Madera (E Paga, 65 mins) , T Shandirwa. – @brandon_malvin