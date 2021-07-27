Dzingai on the verge of joining Marumo Gallants

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors defender, Jimmy Dzingai is close to joining South African Premier Soccer League team, Marumo Gallants (formerly Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila).

Dzingai recently parted ways with Zambian side, Nkana and is on the verge of sealing a deal with last season’s Nedbank Cup winners.

The player’s representative, Joe Mhondiwa said the 30-year old defender had also attracted the interest of two other South African teams, Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United but it is Marumo Gallants who look set to sign the central defender. Marumo Gallants will play in the 2021/22 Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup. They are already home to another Zimbabwean player, goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

“Jimmy Dzingai edges closer to sign for Marumo Gallants. Jimmy has been subject to interest from (Moroka) Swallows and SuperSport United. However, it’s only left to fine(r) details for us to officially conclude with the last season’s Nedbank Cup winners who will be participating in Caf Confederation Cup,’’ said Mhondiwa.

According to Mhondiwa, Dzingai joining Marumo Gallants will leave a top Iraq team disappointed as Covid-19 restrictions have been hampering the visa process for some time for the player to travel to the Asian country.

Dzingai was a member of the Warriors team which recently participated in the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup in South Africa where Zimbabwe finished without a win. He remained in South Africa and traveled to Limpopo on Sunday having stayed for some days in Gauteng since there was interest from Moroka Swallows and SuperSport United.

A former Yadah player, Dzingai joined Nkana in October last year from another Zambian team, Power Dynamos.

