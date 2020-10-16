Dzvukamanja nominated for Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean attacking midfielder, Terrence Dzvukamanja is one of the nominees for the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament when those vying for the award were announced on Thursday.

Dzvukamanja, now with Orlando Pirates was in brilliant form for his former team Bidvest Wits in last season’s Nedbank Cup. He scored a superb brace in the semifinals for Wits as they were beaten 3-2 by eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in August. Dzvukamanja was the top goal scorer in the Nedbank Cup having found the target six times in South Africa’s top club competition.

The 26-year old Zimbabwean is vying for the same award together with Bloemfontein Celtic’s Victor Letsoalo and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Motjeka Madisha, with the winner to pocket R150 000.

Winners of the accolade will be announced together with other awards recipients at the Premier Soccer League virtual ceremony to be held next Thursday.

Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi won the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament in 2012 when he was with Mamelodi Sundowns, which saw him walk away with R100 000.

