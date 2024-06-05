Eastern Cape roads closed as snowfall continues in parts of SA

Eastern Cape roads closed as snowfall continues in parts of SA

Snowfall continued in parts of the country and resulted in the closure of several roads in the Eastern Cape.

The Sunday News

It has been a winter wonderland for some and a morning of chaos for others as snowfall continued in parts of the country on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE Premium on Monday reported snowfall had hit parts of the Northern Cape for the first time in about 40 years as a powerful weather system sweeps across South Africa.

The cold weather was preceded by deadly storms along much of the Cape coast, with people missing, according to rescue officials.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a disruptive snow warning for Tuesday across high-lying parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Video clips and images emerged on social media on Tuesday showing homes and roads covered in a blanket of white. Others showed citizens braving the freezing weather to pose outside and take pictures in the snow.

Videos also made the rounds on social media showing the extensive damage caused by what appeared to be tornadoes. Tongaat was one of the areas badly affected by storm damage.

In its latest advisory, SAWS warned of damaging winds in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and disruptive snow in Maletswai.

TimesLIVE

