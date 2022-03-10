EcoCash joins in Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup sponsorship

Ayan Beisenbayev captured hitting the finish line to the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup men’s-elite race at the Troutbeck-Resort in Nyanga last year

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THERE is an additional sponsor for the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup to be held at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga on 2 April after EcoCash become one of the bankrollers of what will be the 14th edition of the annual event.

EcoCash join Coca-Cola, Cimas, Toyota, Rooney’s Events, African Sun and Troutbeck Resort who have been sponsoring the event over the years. The Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup, which has become a flagship of sports tourism for Zimbabwe is expected to attract global as well as regional athletes from countries such as Japan, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa among others.

Faith Nehanda, the Coca-Cola frontline marketing manager said “We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup, a global event sanctioned by the International Union. This event is a perfect match with our water brand, which has been recognized on many occasions as the best bottled still water in Zimbabwe.

“This is our sixth anniversary for Bonaqua as the official title sponsor. This alone demonstrates our commitment to sports development in Zimbabwe. Sport and entertainment partnerships are part if our DNA as The Coca-Cola Company.’’

Part of the activities lined up on the day include the corporate challenge, aquathlon, mountain biking, open water swim and many more.

David Ellis, the Triathlon Zimbabwe said “We are delighted to our sponsors who have walked with us through thick and thin. These include Bonaqua, the title sponsor, Cimas’ iGo, Toyota, Rooney’s Events, Africa Sun, Troutbeck Resort among others.

“This year we are excited to announce and welcome the arrival of EcoCash to the sponsor. We sincerely hope that they will enjoy the experience and the partnership for this event. We thank both EcoCash and the entire group for their support and commitment to this high-profile event.”

Elite athletes competing in the event get world ranking points for the International Triathlon Union ranking system. This means that the points scored by the athletes will ultimately become Olympic ranking qualification points.

Last year, Ayan Beisenbayev of Kazakhstan lived up to his pre-favourite tag when he won the men’s elite race while South African Hannah Newman took the honours in the women elite. The 2021 edition took place in September as it could not be held earlier in the year due to Covid-19 restrictions that were in place.

