Econet Marathon preps commence

PREPARATIONS for the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon commenced today in the resort city.

The event which will occur this Sunday will be hosted at Baobab Primary School.

Last year, the event was hosted at Elephant Hills Golf Course where more than 4 500 athletes from around the world participated in the marathon.

This year the event is near the city’s central business district which is also convenient for the local people.

A news crew visited the venue today and observed workmen from Davies Events setting up the stages in preparation for the event.

The school head, Ms Virginia Ncube was present at the grounds assessing the preparations, with the school set to be the biggest beneficiary as organizers have taken it upon themselves to spruce up some infrastructure.

Workmen were renovating the ablution block which will be used by participants.

They were tiling and painting some buildings at the school including, the toilets, tuck-shop and the main gate.

The news crew were informed that the school will be home to the Econet marathon for the next ten years.

The event has also become a major drawcard in the tourism calendar, boosting receipts and arrivals with more than 5000 athletes expected to be present.