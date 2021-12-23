Econet to host gospel concert

Thembinkosi Khumalo, Sunday Life Reporter

MOBILE telecommunication giant Econet Wireless will this year be sponsoring a gospel virtual concert that is dubbed Christmas Special on Christmas Eve.

The company will be setting the Christmas mood for many gospel lovers with the show expected to bring together the country’s gospel powerhouses such as Baba naMai Charamba, Vabati VaJehova, Mambo Dhuterere, Mister Michael Mahendere, Shower Power, Vabvuwi Anglican Harare Diocese, Dorcas Moyo, The Effect Band among others.

The show will broadcast live on Econet Facebook page from 6 PM till late. It is also not only going to set the stage alive for Christmas and give the Christians a true meaning of Christmas, it will also see a number of lucky people walking away with fabulous prices.