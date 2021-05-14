Econet Victoria Falls Marathon not taking place in July

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2021 edition of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is not taking place on 4 July as scheduled as organisers look for another date later on in the year.

In an update provided on Friday, the EVFM coordinators said the planned date is too close for an event of this magnitude to go ahead in light of the coronavirus. They further stated that they were waiting for direction from Government on the measures to take in order to host a successful event.

“We regret to announce that our initial marathon date of the 4th of July 2021 will not be going ahead, as we look for a more suitable date in 2021. Unfortunately, we feel that this date is too soon to run an event of this size in a way that would be safe for our runners and we are awaiting government advice on the next steps we can take in order to run such an event. We hope to have a new date soon and will update all our runners on Facebook and Instagram as soon as we have one confirmed,’’ read the statement from the marathon organisers.

Last year, the marathon also failed to take place on the planned date in July had to take the virtual route in December where competitors took part from various locations by logging into an application on their mobile phones which recorded their times.

