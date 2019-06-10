ED for Warriors Afcon Fundraising and Launch Dinner

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour at the Warriors 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Fundraising and Launch Dinner at a Harare hotel on Wednesday.

This is the first activity to be conducted by the Warriors Fundraising Committee since its appointment by President Mnangagwa on 22 May.

Eve Gadzikwa, the Warriors 2019 Afcon Fundraising Committee’s Communications Sub Committee Chairperson extended an invitation to all those interested in the success of the Warriors to come and support this fundraising initiative.

“As the Fundraising Committee we are inviting all stakeholders to come on board and support the Warriors. I must also assure the nation at large that all resources realized from this campaign will be applied towards their rightful purpose and fully accounted for, we are mindful of the need to be transparent and accountable in our dealings to earn the trust of stakeholders,’’ Gadzikwa said.

The target is to come up with USD$500 000 that will be used to look after the Warriors and meet up their other additional needs during the tournament in Egypt.

“We are targeting to raise USD500 000 which will go towards the upkeep of the Warriors and other ancillary requirements. It is our firm conviction that if we support our team, they will be motivated to perform hence it is our clarion call to everyone to support us materially and financially,” Gadzikwa said.

She indicated that the Fundraising Launch and Dinner will see the roll out of the Public Relations campaign to rally the nation around the Warriors as they take to the field at the Afcon.

Zimbabwe are making a fourth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations having been at the tournament in 2004, 2006 and 2017.

The Warriors, under the mentorship of veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa are in the same group with host nation Egypt, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Egypt are the first opponents for Zimbabwe on the opening day of the tournament on 21 June.

After that, the Knowledge Musona led Warriors face Uganda on 26 June prior to squaring off with DRC four days later in their last group encounter.

The Warriors are already in Egypt after taking part in the Cosafa Cup where they finished third. On Saturday, they drew 0-0 with three time African champions Nigeria in a friendly match played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

