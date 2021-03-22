ED to receive Covid-19 jab

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will on Wednesday launch the Second Phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Victoria Falls, where he will also receive his first jab of Sinovac as the country ramps its vaccination programme.

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the President will also be accompanied by leaders of Political Parties in Zimbabwe who will also receive their first jabs at the same occasion.

“At the high-profile event, Government will also commence an embracing Covid-19 vaccination roll out campaign which will afford all residents of the City (Victoria Falls) an opportunity to get vaccinated. This vaccination exercise will pave way for the resumption of unlimited tourism activities in the City which is a world attraction,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said already the Government has announced a vaccination programme for teachers and other personnel in the education sector in the wake of the resumption of normal teaching programmes in school and colleges.

Meanwhile, Tourism players in Victoria Falls have expressed delight over Government move to launch mass vaccination in the resort city, saying to the speed up recovery of the tourism sector.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe Victoria Falls Chapter chairperson Mr Arnold Musonza said the vaccination programme will ensure the the city achieves herd immunity and boost arrivals.

“This allows us to establish herd immunity for Victoria Falls, making our destination ready to host international, regional and local tourists and to allow livelihoods to be saved. We are grateful to Government for this decision,” said Mr Musonza

Victoria falls Residents Association chairperson Mr Kelvin Moyo said were eagerly waiting for the programme.

“We are the flagship of tourism and almost we are the ‘Frontline city’ in terms of exposure to the Covid-19. This means that most people in Victoria falls are vulnerable and exposed to our visitors both from regional and international level. As a City we rely mostly on tourism, thus this vaccination programme will enhance confidence in our visitors as we will be a safe destination,” he said – @nyeve14