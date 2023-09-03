EDelivers… Digitisation in Matabeleland South rural schools

Garanyemba Secondary School pupils in the computer lab equipped by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT has connected 32 rural schools to the Internet in Matabeleland South, to promote e-learning.

According to the latest report on the Second Republic’s project carried out between 2018 and 2023, the programme seeks to bridge the digital gap and widen learning materials resource base, between schools in remote areas and those in urban areas.

“In an endeavour to bridge the digital gap and widen learning materials resource base, schools in remote areas were connected to the internet.

“The Internet society will give students the capacity to understand and appreciate how best to exploit the environment and available resources. A total of 32 schools were connected to the internet as part of promoting e-learning between 2018 and 2023,” read part of the report.

The Government said 89 Information Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories were established, four schools were digitalised, and 14 base stations were deployed in Matabeleland South province. In addition, seven Public Finance Management Systems (PFMS) were established and three Post Office Points (POPs) were deployed in the same province.

During the same period in review, the Government’s investment in education has resulted in the construction of 23 new classroom blocks and the rehabilitation of 40 schools.

“Six schools that had roofs blown off by storms were repaired under devolution funds, and repairs on 5 were still ongoing. Most of the projects were implemented by various Government schemes including the use of Constituency Development Funds and Devolution Funds.”

The Second Republic is in an overdrive establishing state-of-the-art ICT labs in schools countrywide in a bid to renew learning methods and establish a more active collaboration of students and the simultaneous acquisition of technological knowledge.

The move is a fulfilment of the mandate given by the President to the Ministry of Communication Technology Postal and Courier Service to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age. Last year President Mnangagwa donated 300 computers to 10 schools in Matabeleland South Province as part of the thrust to enhance digitisation and embrace the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the education sector.

He said these will make sure that children are prepared for the new world that is going digital from a tender age.

The Head of State made the donation soon after commissioning the Beitbridge Border post modernised infrastructure built at a cost of US$300 million.

The border modernisation project that has also embraced the use of ICT facilities to enhance efficient systems was constructed under a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) between the Government and the Zimborders Consortium. The benefiting schools include Gonjeni Primary in Umzingwane, St Joseph Secondary in Beitbridge East, Tshongwe Secondary in Matobo North, Tshazi Secondary under Insiza North, and Vugwe Secondary in Insiza South.

Others are St Sebastain Secondary in Matobo South, Siyoka Secondary under Beitbridge West, Stanmore Primary in Gwanda North and Buvuma in Gwanda South, and Dulivhadzimu Primary in Beitbridge East.